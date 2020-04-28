Tolerance.ca
Uganda: Opposition Leader Reported Tortured by Police

Expand The parliament of the republic of Uganda in capital Kampala, Uganda September 28, 2017.  REUTERS/James Akena (Kampala) – An opposition member of parliament was reportedly tortured after security forces arrested him for distributing food to constituents on April 19, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. Uganda should urgently investigate the claims by witnesses that Francis Zaake was tortured and hold those responsible to account. On March 30, President Yoweri Museveni directed the police to arrest politicians who distribute food after he banned public and private transport, suspended…

© Human Rights Watch -


