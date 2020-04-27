Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Free Covid-19 Activists, ‘Citizen Journalists’

Expand Clip from video of the social media of Fang Bin, businessman, as he films conditions inside of one of the city’s hospitals treating coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China, February 1, 2020.  © 2020 Fang Bin / YouTube (New York) – The Chinese authorities should immediately and unconditionally release five activists and citizen journalists for publicly reporting on the Covid-19 outbreak, Human Rights Watch said today. The government is arbitrarily detaining three Beijing-based activists, who operated a webpage to collect censored Covid-19 articles and social media posts, and citizen journalists…

© Human Rights Watch -


