Human Rights Observatory

‘Action to Protect Voting Rights Is Urgently Needed,’ Warns Nicole Austin-Hillery in CNN.com Op-Ed

Following the turbulent elections in Wisconsin earlier this month, there have been growing concerns that many US voters will struggle to cast their ballots in November due to targeted attempts to curtail their voting rights during the pandemic. Nicole Austin-Hillery, head of the US Program at Human Rights Watch, is leveraging her experience as a voting rights expert to offer a warning as well as a path forward. In an op-ed for CNN.com on Sunday, she discusses the need to remove barriers to the ballot box before Election Day and highlights strategies for securing “the fate of our right to vote.”…

© Human Rights Watch -


