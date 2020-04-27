Tolerance.ca
Lebanon's Protests are Far from Over

Expand Lebanese protesters wave national flags during demonstrations to demand better living conditions on October 21, 2019 in downtown Beirut. © ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images "We are coming back." This promise from Lebanese citizens flooded social media on April 17, the six-month anniversary of Lebanon's anti-government uprising. Just a couple of months ago, Lebanon's streets were buzzing with protests. Today, they are eerily quiet and deserted. The coronavirus pandemic brought months of nationwide protests to a screeching halt, as people stayed home to protect their health and the government banned…

