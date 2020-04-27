Tolerance.ca
US: Florida Needs to Protect Voting Rights for All

Expand Leroy Jones, who was formerly incarcerated, joins other demonstrators, Wednesday, April 9, 2003, where the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was hearing arguments on vote restoration for people with prior felony convictions. 15 years later, the constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 4, lifted a voting ban on approximately 1.4 million Florida citizens with felony convictions – except for murder or sex offenses – who had completed their criminal sentences.    © 2003 J. Pat Carter/AP Photo (Miami, Florida) – Florida will need to ensure the voting rights of all citizens in the state,…

© Human Rights Watch -


