Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t Abandon Indigenous People During the Pandemic

Expand Cláudio José da Silva is the coordinator of the “Forest Guardians” of Caru Indigenous Territory, in the Brazilian Amazon. The Guardians patrol indigenous land to detect illegal logging and report it to the authorities. © 2019 Brent Stirton/Human Rights Watch Thousands of Indigenous people from communities throughout the Amazon and elsewhere in Brazil had planned to gather in the nation’s capital on April 27 in what has become a massive annual mobilization to defend Indigenous lands and rights. Instead, they have remained in their towns and villages to protect themselves from the spread…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sudan: Helping prison authorities keep COVID-19 at bay
~ The 18th International Committee Of The Red Cross essay competition for East African universities
~ US military sheds some light on civilian casualties from shadowy war in Somalia
~ Reaching those left behind: Persons with disabilities in times of Covid-19
~ UNESCO’s international expert group begins work on drafting the first global recommendation on the ethics of AI
~ UNESCO supports Fundación Ambiente y Medio in its mission to promote environmental journalism training
~ ‘Toxic lockdown culture’ of repressive coronavirus measures hits most vulnerable
~ US: Florida Needs to Protect Voting Rights for All
~ IOC responses to the Covid-19 crisis: Information Meeting
~ First virtual discussion of UNESCO experts on draft Recommendation on the ethics of artificial intelligence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter