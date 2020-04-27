Tolerance.ca
Morocco: Online Attacks Over Same-Sex Relations

Expand Rainbow flags symbolizing LGBT rights. © 2017 Reuters   (Beirut) – A campaign of online harassment in Morocco has trampled the privacy of presumed gay and bisexual men, possibly subjecting them to physical harm, prosecution, and discriminatory measures, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should both enforce the right to privacy and decriminalize same-sex relations. A rash of people have been going on same-sex dating apps since mid-April 2020 to “out” other app users – disclosing their sexual orientation or gender identity without their consent. For lesbian, gay, bisexual,…

