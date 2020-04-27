Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 triggers surge in violence, prosecutions against Bangladeshi journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed by the increase in cases of civilian and police violence and judicial harassment of journalists trying to cover coronavirus-related issues in Bangladesh in the month since a general lockdown was imposed on the population. Many of the cases are detailed below. The latest victim is Sajal Bhuiyan, a reporter for the privately-owned SATV channel who was hospitalized unconscious and with his face blooded last Thursday after being badly beaten w

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Sudan: Helping prison authorities keep COVID-19 at bay
~ The 18th International Committee Of The Red Cross essay competition for East African universities
~ US military sheds some light on civilian casualties from shadowy war in Somalia
~ Reaching those left behind: Persons with disabilities in times of Covid-19
~ UNESCO’s international expert group begins work on drafting the first global recommendation on the ethics of AI
~ UNESCO supports Fundación Ambiente y Medio in its mission to promote environmental journalism training
~ ‘Toxic lockdown culture’ of repressive coronavirus measures hits most vulnerable
~ US: Florida Needs to Protect Voting Rights for All
~ IOC responses to the Covid-19 crisis: Information Meeting
~ First virtual discussion of UNESCO experts on draft Recommendation on the ethics of artificial intelligence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter