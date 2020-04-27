Tolerance.ca
Burundi: Campaigns Begin Amid Clampdown

Expand Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza attends the National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party’s extraordinary congress in Gitega province, Burundi, January 26, 2020, during which the party’s candidate in the presidential elections was nominated. © 2020 Evrard Ngendakumana/Reuters (Nairobi) – Burundi authorities and ruling party members have used fear and repression against the political opposition and the last remaining independent organizations and media ahead of the country’s general elections. Widespread impunity for local authorities,…

~ Malaysia: Stop Jailing Covid-19 Lockdown Violators
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ RSF decries interference in editorial independence at a leading Russian business daily
~ Tanzanian reporter banned for six months for coronavirus coverage
~ Waiting in the Ruins of Idlib for Covid-19
~ Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugees Stranded at Sea
~ US Meatpacking Workers Face Crisis, Slashed Safety Protections During Pandemic
~ What You Should Know About Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
~ Saudi Arabia: Rights Pioneer Dies in Prison
~ Why Covid-19 Choices Are Critical for Children
