Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Stop Jailing Covid-19 Lockdown Violators

Expand Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock to ensure that people abide by the movement control order in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 19, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo (Bangkok) – Malaysian authorities should stop jailing violators of the country’s movement control orders, which places all detainees, prison staff, and society at greater risk of Covid-19, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should instead use the newly created facilities for lockdown violators to help reduce the overcrowding in its prison system. Malaysian authorities have arrested more than 15,000 people…

© Human Rights Watch


