Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week

Trending rights tweets this week: Beijing appears to be exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic to inflict more body blows to Hong Kong people’s struggle for their human rights; Arundhati Roy accused the Indian government of exploiting the coronavirus to inflame tensions between Hindus and Muslims; about 95% of girls in Afghanistan's prisons are there due to so-called "moral crimes”; and the human rights implications when oil hits zero dollars a barrel.

~ RSF decries interference in editorial independence at a leading Russian business daily
~ Tanzanian reporter banned for six months for coronavirus coverage
~ Waiting in the Ruins of Idlib for Covid-19
~ Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugees Stranded at Sea
~ US Meatpacking Workers Face Crisis, Slashed Safety Protections During Pandemic
~ What You Should Know About Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
~ Saudi Arabia: Rights Pioneer Dies in Prison
~ Why Covid-19 Choices Are Critical for Children
~ Millions of Children Threatened by Violence Risk Being Forgotten Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
~ Human Rights Watch Comment on CDC Interim Final Rule
