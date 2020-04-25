Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF decries interference in editorial independence at a leading Russian business daily

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed by repeated interference in editorial decisions at the leading Russian business newspaper Vedomosti since its acquisition in March.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Tanzanian reporter banned for six months for coronavirus coverage
~ Waiting in the Ruins of Idlib for Covid-19
~ Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugees Stranded at Sea
~ US Meatpacking Workers Face Crisis, Slashed Safety Protections During Pandemic
~ What You Should Know About Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
~ Saudi Arabia: Rights Pioneer Dies in Prison
~ Why Covid-19 Choices Are Critical for Children
~ Millions of Children Threatened by Violence Risk Being Forgotten Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
~ Human Rights Watch Comment on CDC Interim Final Rule
~ Human Rights Watch Comment on CDC Interim Final Rule Suspending Entry of Persons into the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter