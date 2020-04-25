Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Curfew Arrests of Thailand’s Homeless

Expand A homeless man sits beside the road outside the Hua Lamphong train station in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. © 2020 Amphol Thongmueangluang/Sipa via AP Images How can people “stay at home” if they are homeless? Police arrested Tui, a homeless man in the city of Chiang Mai, on April 5 for violating the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew the Thai government imposed as an emergency measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. After police found him “wandering on the streets without permission from authorities or necessary reasons,” the Chiang Mai court sentenced Tui to 15 days in jail, which was…

© Human Rights Watch


