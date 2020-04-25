Tolerance.ca
Waiting in the Ruins of Idlib for Covid-19

After almost a decade of conflict, and with new cases of Covid-19 recorded across the country, at least four million people, a quarter of whom are displaced in camps, await the next disaster in northwest Syria. While much of the world was looking to their hospitals for safety from Covid-19, for the last year, residents and doctors in Idlib governorate, a region controlled largely by anti-government forces, have been forced to flee theirs. During a nearly year-long offensive beginning in April 2019, the Syrian-Russian military alliance repeatedly attacked critical civilian infrastructure across…

© Human Rights Watch


