Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugees Stranded at Sea

Expand Rohingya refugees gather after being rescued in Teknaf near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 16, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Bangladesh government should immediately allow hundreds of Rohingya refugees stranded in two trawlers in the Bay of Bengal to come ashore and receive necessary food, water, and health care, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, warned that the Rohingya may have been at sea for weeks without adequate food and water. On April 23, 2020, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said the country would refuse entry to more Rohingya: “I…

© Human Rights Watch


