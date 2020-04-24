Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Meatpacking Workers Face Crisis, Slashed Safety Protections During Pandemic

By Komala Ramachandra Many workers at meat and poultry plants across the United States are battling for their health during the Covid-19 pandemic. As Human Rights Watch has reported, it’s a crisis that’s been brewing before the outbreak began. Recent developments have been unsettling. A Smithfield pork plant closed indefinitely after it became the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Dakota, with nearly 1,000 confirmed cases, the biggest cluster in the country. JBS has temporarily shuttered a pork plant in Minnesota and a beef plant in Colorado because of the coronavirus crisis. The media…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cameroon: Massacre Findings Made Public
~ Amazon Inc. Protect frontline workers during COVID-19 crisis
~ ‘No time to blame the messenger’ warns UN rights chief, amidst media clampdowns surrounding COVID-19
~ The "School Meets the Learner" Approach under the COVID-19
~ World Heritage site managers report on Covid-19
~ UNESCO and Malmö City Archives join forces to promote freedom of expression and artistic freedom
~ Saudi Arabia and Egypt : Harrowing Ramadan in world’s worst prisons for journalists
~ World Heritage site managers report on Covid-19
~ Site managers report on Covid-19
~ New UNESCO Policy Briefs launched assessing the COVID-19 ‘Disinfodemic’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter