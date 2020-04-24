Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What You Should Know About Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration

By Grace Meng This week, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order on immigration that doesn't do what he said the order would do when he tweeted about it earlier in the week. Although he declared that he would “temporarily suspend immigration” into the United States, the actual order suspends issuance for 60 days a subset of green cards (officially, a permanent resident card): some employer-based green cards and some family-member green card applications, all from outside the United States. And as multiple media outlets have pointed out, the US Department of State, which issues visas…

