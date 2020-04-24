Tolerance.ca
Cameroon: Massacre Findings Made Public

Expand One of  four graves where civilians killed by security forces in Ngarbuh 3 on February 14 2020 were buried.  Private 2020 Cameroon’s release on April 22, 2020 of findings about a massacre in Ngarbuh, North-West Cameroon, is an important first step in establishing the truth around the killings of civilians by government forces, Human Rights Watch said today.   Human Rights Watch, in doing research about the killings, found that on February 14, government forces and armed ethnic Fulani killed at least 21 civilians, including 13 children and 1 pregnant woman, in Ngarbuh. The government’s…

