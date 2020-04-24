Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Rights Pioneer Dies in Prison

(Beirut) – A leading Saudi human rights figure has died after suffering a stroke on April 9, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. Abdullah al-Hamid, 69, spent the final seven years of his life in prison following his conviction in March 2013 on charges relating to his peaceful political and human rights activism. His death was announced by the Saudi human rights organization ALQST.  Expand Abdullah al-Hamid   © 2013 Private Al-Hamid was a professor, political reformist, and a co-founder of the Saudi Civil and Political Rights Association (ACPRA). He advocated for human rights for over…

© Human Rights Watch -


