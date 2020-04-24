Tolerance.ca
Millions of Children Threatened by Violence Risk Being Forgotten Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns

Expand © 2019 Dadu Shin for Human Rights Watch Several weeks into lockdowns around the globe, there are more and more indications that violence against children in the home is on the rise. Many parents are stressed and anxious over their jobs, finances and health, and need to look after their often bored or restless children all day long. Even before the pandemic, children were at the greatest risk of violence when in their own home. Now, the danger of abuse is even greater still. Most European countries have imposed lockdowns, with several child helplines noticing an increased demand. In Spain,…

