Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amazon Inc. Protect frontline workers during COVID-19 crisis

Amazon must ensure its workers across the globe receive adequate health and safety protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Cameroon: Massacre Findings Made Public
~ ‘No time to blame the messenger’ warns UN rights chief, amidst media clampdowns surrounding COVID-19
~ The "School Meets the Learner" Approach under the COVID-19
~ World Heritage site managers report on Covid-19
~ UNESCO and Malmö City Archives join forces to promote freedom of expression and artistic freedom
~ Saudi Arabia and Egypt : Harrowing Ramadan in world’s worst prisons for journalists
~ World Heritage site managers report on Covid-19
~ Site managers report on Covid-19
~ New UNESCO Policy Briefs launched assessing the COVID-19 ‘Disinfodemic’
~ UN supports education authorities in Lebanon to ensure continuity of education, inclusion and equity for children and young people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter