Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia and Egypt : Harrowing Ramadan in world’s worst prisons for journalists

NewsOn what is the first day of Ramadan in most Muslim countries, a period of meditation and reconciliation, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Saudi Arabia and Egypt, two leading jailers of media personnel, to release detained journalists whose isolation is being aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.Saudi Arabia and Egypt head the list of the “world’s worst prisons for journalists” and together are holding nearly 60 journalists.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ World Heritage site managers report on Covid-19
~ Site managers report on Covid-19
~ New UNESCO Policy Briefs launched assessing the COVID-19 ‘Disinfodemic’
~ UN supports education authorities in Lebanon to ensure continuity of education, inclusion and equity for children and young people
~ Rwanda: Lockdown Arrests, Abuses Surge
~ Tanzania: Q & A on Ban on Pregnant Girls and World Bank Education Loan
~ Use Community Engagement to Identify People in Need of Relief
~ Now Is Not the Time for the U.S. to Deport Venezuelans
~ Human Rights Watch Comments in Response to Interim Final Rule Control of Communicable Diseases; Foreign Quarantine: Suspension of Introduction of Persons into the United States from Designated Foreign Countries or Places for Public Health Purposes
~ Letter to the President of Panama calling for the protection of transgender people during the quarantine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter