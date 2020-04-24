Tolerance.ca
Rwanda: Lockdown Arrests, Abuses Surge

Expand A Rwandan police officer checks the temperature of a motorist as he enforces a lockdown to stem the Covid-19 outbreak in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 15, 2020. The authorities have arrested people accused of violating the measures without due process or legal authority. © 2020 Jean Bizimana/Reuters (Nairobi) – Rwandan police have arbitrarily arrested scores of people since directives to prevent the spread of Covid-19 came into force on March 22, 2020. The authorities have accused people of violating the measures and at times detained people in stadiums without due process or legal authority.…

© Human Rights Watch -


