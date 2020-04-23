Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Now Is Not the Time for the U.S. to Deport Venezuelans

Expand People protest outside the children's hospital JM de los Rios because of lack of medicines, in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso As COVID-19 spreads, it’s clearer than ever that millions of Venezuelans who have fled a brutal government crackdown and an already collapsed health system in their home country can’t return safely. The U.S. government has the ability to grant those Venezuelans in the United States Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a type of humanitarian protection that would lift the threat of deportation. And it should make that move now. TPS…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ World Bank: Tanzania Loan Should Promote All Girls’ Education
~ Human Rights Watch Mourns the Loss of Sue Beecher
~ US – RSF calls on Trump administration to allow free flow of information on coronavirus
~ IMF is Playing ‘Catch Me if You Can’ on Emergency Assistance
~ Discover the Winners of the second edition of the Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest
~ UNESCO Global Geoparks continue supporting communities during COVID-19 pandemic
~ UNESCO, WHO and Knight Center launch a MOOC for journalists facing the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Human rights ‘uplift everyone’; must guide COVID-19 recovery response, says UN chief
~ COVID-19: ICRC enhances support to hospitals and detention facilities in Papua New Guinea
~ Kenya: Red Cross donates materials for prisons to build quarantine facilities and improve infrastructure amidst threat of COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter