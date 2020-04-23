Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Watch Mourns the Loss of Sue Beecher

It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Sue Beecher, a dear partner, friend, and supporter of Human Rights Watch in Australia, who passed away on April 16, 2020 in Melbourne. Sue was deeply passionate about helping people and worked her entire life to ensure that those who live on the margins of society are heard and protected. Expand Sue Beecher at the Melbourne Voices for Justice Dinner.  © 2019 Zoe Twomey-Birks Sue had a passion for social justice and human rights philanthropy. She worked as philanthropy services manager at Perpetual Limited, senior advisor at Wendy Brooks…

