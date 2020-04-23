Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US – RSF calls on Trump administration to allow free flow of information on coronavirus

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed by the chilling trend of press access denials and retaliatory measures against journalists, government employees and whistleblowers attempting to report on and speak out about the COVID-19 crisis in the United States. It is a matter of urgent public health that journalists freely report on this pandemic and those with information related to the pandemic speak out without fear of retribution.

