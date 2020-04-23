Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF is Playing ‘Catch Me if You Can’ on Emergency Assistance

Expand International Monetary Fund headquarters, seen during IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2019. © 2019 Yuri Gripas / Sipa via AP Images The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has responded to the collapse of the global economy from the Covid-19 pandemic with an unprecedented speed and scale of spending. Since March 26, it has approved over US$8 billion in emergency assistance and debt relief to 41 countries, and committed to spend up to $1 trillion. But despite promises to curb government mismanagement and corruption, the Fund hasn’t stepped up. IMF assistance…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Discover the Winners of the second edition of the Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest
~ UNESCO Global Geoparks continue supporting communities during COVID-19 pandemic
~ UNESCO, WHO and Knight Center launch a MOOC for journalists facing the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Human rights ‘uplift everyone’; must guide COVID-19 recovery response, says UN chief
~ COVID-19: ICRC enhances support to hospitals and detention facilities in Papua New Guinea
~ Kenya: Red Cross donates materials for prisons to build quarantine facilities and improve infrastructure amidst threat of COVID-19
~ “Fake news” bill will tighten gag on press freedom in Algeria
~ Indian police campaign of harassment of journalists in Kashmir
~ China, ranking near the bottom of RSF’s Index, claims it “welcomes” foreign journalists despite all evidence to the contrary
~ Panama: Set Transgender-Sensitive Quarantine Guidelines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter