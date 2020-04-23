Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate against refugees with disabilities. Neither should our response

Public health experts say that the main way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to socially distance yourself from others, isolate those who become ill and wash your hands frequently with soap and water. In camps for internally displaced people or refugees, where so many people seek shelter and protection in armed conflicts or humanitarian crises, this is nearly impossible. Few can afford soap, clean water is rare and social distancing unrealistic. Trust me, I know. I also know first-hand that it’s even more difficult for people like me: people with disabilities. In 2015, I arrived in a refugee…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ IMF is Playing ‘Catch Me if You Can’ on Emergency Assistance
~ Discover the Winners of the second edition of the Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest
~ UNESCO Global Geoparks continue supporting communities during COVID-19 pandemic
~ UNESCO, WHO and Knight Center launch a MOOC for journalists facing the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Human rights ‘uplift everyone’; must guide COVID-19 recovery response, says UN chief
~ COVID-19: ICRC enhances support to hospitals and detention facilities in Papua New Guinea
~ Kenya: Red Cross donates materials for prisons to build quarantine facilities and improve infrastructure amidst threat of COVID-19
~ “Fake news” bill will tighten gag on press freedom in Algeria
~ Indian police campaign of harassment of journalists in Kashmir
~ China, ranking near the bottom of RSF’s Index, claims it “welcomes” foreign journalists despite all evidence to the contrary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter