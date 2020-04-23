Tolerance.ca
Letter to the President of Panama urging the protection of transgender people during quarantine

Washington, D.C., April 23, 2020 H.E. Laurentino Cortizo Cohen President of the Republic Panama City – Panama Dear Your Excellency, We respectfully write to express our concern over some cases of discrimination that have recently occurred on the part of police and private security guards against transgender people in the context of Panama’s gender-based quarantine currently in force. Transgender people have a gender identity or expression that may not match the “female” or “male” sex marker on their identification document. Because the quarantine measures implemented by the Ministry of Health on…

