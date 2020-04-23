COVID-19: ICRC enhances support to hospitals and detention facilities in Papua New Guinea

Tolerance.ca
~ Discover the Winners of the second edition of the Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest
~ UNESCO Global Geoparks continue supporting communities during COVID-19 pandemic
~ UNESCO, WHO and Knight Center launch a MOOC for journalists facing the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Human rights ‘uplift everyone’; must guide COVID-19 recovery response, says UN chief
~ Kenya: Red Cross donates materials for prisons to build quarantine facilities and improve infrastructure amidst threat of COVID-19
~ “Fake news” bill will tighten gag on press freedom in Algeria
~ Indian police campaign of harassment of journalists in Kashmir
~ China, ranking near the bottom of RSF’s Index, claims it “welcomes” foreign journalists despite all evidence to the contrary
~ Panama: Set Transgender-Sensitive Quarantine Guidelines
~ Director-General urges investigation into assassination of Víctor Fernando Álvarez Chávez in Mexico’s State of Guerrero
