Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian police campaign of harassment of journalists in Kashmir

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a campaign of harassment of journalists in Srinagar, the capital of the northern Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where the police have brought criminal accusations against three journalists in as many days. These accusations are designed to intimidate all journalists in Srinagar and must be withdrawn at once, RSF said.The latest target is Gowhar Geelani, a well-known writer and columnist who works with many media outlets including the BBC and the India websites DailyO and S

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Discover the Winners of the second edition of the Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest
~ UNESCO Global Geoparks continue supporting communities during COVID-19 pandemic
~ UNESCO, WHO and Knight Center launch a MOOC for journalists facing the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Human rights ‘uplift everyone’; must guide COVID-19 recovery response, says UN chief
~ COVID-19: ICRC enhances support to hospitals and detention facilities in Papua New Guinea
~ Kenya: Red Cross donates materials for prisons to build quarantine facilities and improve infrastructure amidst threat of COVID-19
~ “Fake news” bill will tighten gag on press freedom in Algeria
~ China, ranking near the bottom of RSF’s Index, claims it “welcomes” foreign journalists despite all evidence to the contrary
~ Panama: Set Transgender-Sensitive Quarantine Guidelines
~ Director-General urges investigation into assassination of Víctor Fernando Álvarez Chávez in Mexico’s State of Guerrero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter