Human Rights Observatory

China, ranking near the bottom of RSF’s Index, claims it “welcomes” foreign journalists despite all evidence to the contrary

NewsDispleased with its 177th rank out of 180, China claims that foreign journalists are “welcome” in China. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) point out that the regime harasses correspondents and has recently expelled 13 of them.In response to the Reporter Without Borders’ (RSF) 2020 World Press Freedom Index, published on April 21st and that again ranks China

© Reporters without borders -


