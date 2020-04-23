Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Director-General urges investigation into assassination of Víctor Fernando Álvarez Chávez in Mexico’s State of Guerrero

~ Bitter Blow for Tibetan Mother-tongue Education
~ ICRC donates vital intensive care equipment for Gaza
~ Yemen: Millions prepare for Ramadan amid floods, conflict and coronavirus threat
~ ICRC operational response to COVID-19 in the Asia-Pacific
~ EU Solidarity on Migrant Children in Greece Could Change Lives
~ Central Asia: Respect Rights in Covid-19 Responses
~ Burkina Faso: New Massacres by Islamist Armed Groups
~ Germany: Syria Torture Trial Opens
~ Mexico: Amnesty Internacional calls on Dr. López-Gatell to support the release of migrants due to COVID-19
~ Hong Kong: RSF calls on authorities to end harassment of Apple Daily founder
