Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Solidarity on Migrant Children in Greece Could Change Lives

Expand Unaccompanied children refugees from the overcrowded migrant camps on the north Aegean Sea islands, Greece, board a plane at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens to travel to Luxembourg, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (c) 2020 Orestis Panagiotou/AP Last week, Luxembourg became the first European country to welcome migrant children, twelve girls and boys, from the Greek Aegean Islands. 58 others arrived in Germany on Thursday, the first to benefit from a plan to relocate unaccompanied migrant children from Greece’s overcrowded and dangerous camps to other European…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ICRC operational response to COVID-19 in the Asia-Pacific
~ Central Asia: Respect Rights in Covid-19 Responses
~ Burkina Faso: New Massacres by Islamist Armed Groups
~ Germany: Syria Torture Trial Opens
~ Mexico: Amnesty Internacional calls on Dr. López-Gatell to support the release of migrants due to COVID-19
~ Hong Kong: RSF calls on authorities to end harassment of Apple Daily founder
~ Vietnam: Facebook, Pressured, Censors Dissent
~ Michigan Father, Son Die from Covid-19 After Family Reportedly Begged Hospitals for Help
~ Tell the Trump Administration to Protect Asylum Seekers
~ Lebanon’s refugee restrictions could harm everyone’s health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter