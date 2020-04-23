Tolerance.ca
Central Asia: Respect Rights in Covid-19 Responses

Expand Kyrgyz law enforcement officers verify drivers and passengers' documents at a check point, after authorities declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek and imposed a curfew as an additional measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, on the outskirts of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. March 26, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov (Berlin) – Governments in Central Asia have failed to consistently uphold human rights obligations in their responses to the Covid-19 pandemic by limiting access to information about the spread of the virus and implementing restrictions in discriminatory…

