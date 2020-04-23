Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: New Massacres by Islamist Armed Groups

Expand A camp for internally displaced people in Pissila, Burkina Faso, where many people fled following attacks in Rofénèga carried out by Islamist armed groups, January 24, 2020. © 2020 Reuters/Anne Mimault (Nairobi) – Suspected Islamist armed groups in Burkina Faso killed at least 90 civilians in 3 attacks on villages in late January 2020 that forced thousands to flee, Human Rights Watch said today. The attacks, between January 17 and 25, accelerated government plans to create a new militia force, raising concerns of future abuses. The killings in Rofénèga, Nagraogo, and Silgadji villages…

© Human Rights Watch


