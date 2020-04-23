Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Syria Torture Trial Opens

Expand Judges in Germany will begin hearing evidence on April 23, 2020 in the first trial about torture by state agents during Syria’s nearly decade-long brutal armed conflict. Illustration © 2017 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Berlin) – The start of a landmark trial in Germany of two people alleged to be former Syrian intelligence officials on crimes against humanity charges is an important chance for victims to see justice done, Human Rights Watch said today. Judges in the city of Koblenz will begin hearing evidence on April 23, 2020 in the first trial about torture by state agents…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ICRC operational response to COVID-19 in the Asia-Pacific
~ EU Solidarity on Migrant Children in Greece Could Change Lives
~ Central Asia: Respect Rights in Covid-19 Responses
~ Burkina Faso: New Massacres by Islamist Armed Groups
~ Mexico: Amnesty Internacional calls on Dr. López-Gatell to support the release of migrants due to COVID-19
~ Hong Kong: RSF calls on authorities to end harassment of Apple Daily founder
~ Vietnam: Facebook, Pressured, Censors Dissent
~ Michigan Father, Son Die from Covid-19 After Family Reportedly Begged Hospitals for Help
~ Tell the Trump Administration to Protect Asylum Seekers
~ Lebanon’s refugee restrictions could harm everyone’s health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter