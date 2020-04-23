Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Protect Prisoners, Staff from Covid-19

Expand A prison officer stands in front of older inmates who attend slow-paced exercises in a special building set aside for prisoners unable to do regular prison factory work, at the prison in Tokushima, Japan, March 2018.    © 2018 REUTERS/Toru Hanai   (Tokyo) – The Japanese government should significantly reduce the population of jails, prisons, and other detention centers where the risk of Covid-19 spreading is high, Human Rights Watch said on April 23, 2020 in a letter to Justice Minister Masako Mori. The government should use alternatives to detention and imprisonment, including suspending…

© Human Rights Watch -


