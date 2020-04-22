Tolerance.ca
Philippine Activists Charged with Sedition, ‘Fake News’

Philippine authorities are increasingly using the Covid-19 pandemic and new public health restrictions as an excuse to charge political opponents and activists with criminal offenses. Expand Edgar Labella, Mayor of Cebu City, Philippines, June 2019. The latest targets were seven activists trying to distribute food aid last week in Bulacan province, north of Manila, who were stopped by police. They now face charges of violating the emergency law on Covid-19 and incitement to commit sedition after newspapers and magazines with anti-government content were found in their vehicle. The activists,…

© Human Rights Watch -


