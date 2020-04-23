Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Facebook, Pressured, Censors Dissent

Expand A Vietnamese man logs onto the internet on his iPad in Hanoi, Vietnam.  © 2012 AP Photo/Na Son Nguyen (New York) – Facebook has bowed to pressure by the government of Vietnam and agreed to restrict posts by dissidents, setting a bad precedent for both human rights and its global policies, Human Rights Watch said today. The decision increases the likelihood of other content restrictions in the future. According to a detailed account by Reuters citing sources within Facebook, in recent months the government of Vietnam disrupted access to the company’s servers to slow access to its services…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


