Human Rights Observatory

Michigan Father, Son Die from Covid-19 After Family Reportedly Begged Hospitals for Help

A family in Detroit is grieving after experiencing devastating losses to Covid-19. A man and his father died within 6 hours of each other, sending the family reeling and amplifying concerns about racial bias in the US health care system. Gary Fowler died in his home on April 7, after desperately seeking coronavirus testing and treatment without success. As USA Today reports: Gary Fowler, 56, went to the emergency rooms of three metro Detroit hospitals in the weeks leading up to his death, begging for a coronavirus test, begging for help because he was having difficulty breathing, but he was repeatedly…

