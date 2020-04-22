Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tell the Trump Administration to Protect Asylum Seekers

Expand In this August 30, 2019 file photo, a Honduran mother plays with her son as they wait in line to get a meal in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico. © 2019 AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas, File Under cover of the Covid-19 public health emergency, the Trump administration got to work doing something the president has repeatedly threatened: a near-total shutdown of the United States-Mexico border. On March 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new regulation to suspend entry into the US of people from certain foreign countries…

