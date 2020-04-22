Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon’s refugee restrictions could harm everyone’s health

Expand Syrian refugees in a building under construction they have been using as a shelter in a city in southern Lebanon, on March 17, 2020, after Lebanon urged people to stay at home for two weeks to stem a novel coronavirus outbreak.   © 2020 Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images Government responses to the spread of the COVID-19 virus have exposed the extra barriers to healthcare for refugees and migrants worldwide. But discriminating against already marginalized noncitizens not only erodes their capacity to avoid or survive infection, but inevitably has a negative impact on the wider society’s…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ US Disability Groups Push for Equality in Covid-19 Response
~ Violence does not vanish during a pandemic, stresses the ICRC in its 2020 humanitarian report for Mexico and Central America
~ International Mother Earth Day 50th anniversary
~ Still ‘a long way to go’ in coronavirus battle, WHO chief warns
~ Rohingya refugees stranded at sea show urgent need for regional response
~ COVID-19: Authorities must urgently plan ahead to ensure dead bodies are properly handled
~ Bangladesh: Helping families in dignified management of the dead during COVID-19
~ COVID-19: Detainees in Solomon Islands can now call their loved ones
~ Reconstruction of the Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul moves ahead to architectural decisions after first phase is completed
~ Azerbaijani reporter jailed for 30 days over coronavirus reporting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter