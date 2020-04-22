Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NGOs Urge Swedish Minister of Justice and Migration Morgan Johanson to Welcome Unaccompanied Children from Greece

To Minister of Justice and Migration Morgan Johanson,  Related Content sw_relocation_uacs.pdf This week, two European Union (EU) member states started to relocate to their territories dozens of unaccompanied migrant children from the Greek Aegean Islands. Several other member states have pledged in the past few weeks to contribute to what is an important effort of solidarity with Greece and respect for the rights of children in distress. We call on your government to demonstrate its leadership and commit to welcome to your territory unaccompanied children from Greece in the weeks to come, or as…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


