Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Urgently Repatriate Sick Child from Northeast Syria

Expand  Al-Hawl camp in Syria © 2019 Human Rights Watch (Toulouse) – Human Rights Watch and nine other organizations issued the following statement on April 21, 2020: We, the undersigned civil society organizations have learned of the alarming situation of young Taymia, a 7-year-old child of French nationality, who is currently being held with her mother in Al-Hol, a camp in northeast Syria for family members of Islamic State (also known as ISIS) suspects. Taymia has a double heart defect, requiring urgent and specialized care, which she cannot receive on-site. Northeast Syria is woefully…

© Human Rights Watch


