Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: Detainees in Solomon Islands can now call their loved ones

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ COVID-19: Authorities must urgently plan ahead to ensure dead bodies are properly handled
~ Bangladesh: Helping families in dignified management of the dead during COVID-19
~ Reconstruction of the Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul moves ahead to architectural decisions after first phase is completed
~ Azerbaijani reporter jailed for 30 days over coronavirus reporting
~ How the Republic of Korea flattened the COVID-19 curve: openness, transparency and democracy:
~ COVID-19: What happens when a lot of people die at the same time?
~ COVID-19: Helping families in dignified management of the dead
~ Egypt: Covid-19 Threatens Treatment for HIV Patients
~ Viet Nam: Facebook must cease complicity with government censorship
~ Locked Out of Gaza’s Permanent Lockdown
