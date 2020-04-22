Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Covid-19 Threatens Treatment for HIV Patients

Expand A man wearing a face mask rides in an almost empty bus in Cairo, Egypt, March 30, 2020. © 2020 Gehad Hamdy/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images   (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities should ensure that people living with HIV can continue to safely access lifesaving medication, Human Rights Watch said today. The government on March 9, 2020 designated the country’s fever hospitals, the only centers where people living with HIV can get this medication, as testing centers for Covid-19. Egyptians living with HIV told Human Rights Watch that they are “too fearful” to go there to get their medication…

© Human Rights Watch -


