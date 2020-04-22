Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Island Camps Not Prepared for Covid-19

April 22, 2020 Video Greece: Refugees Working to Protect Moria Camp from Covid-19 A group of refugees in Moria camp formed the Moria Corona Awareness Team (MCAT) to spread awareness and protect the camp from Covid-19. (Athens) – Greek authorities have not done enough to address the acute overcrowding and lack of health care, access to adequate water, sanitation, and hygiene products to limit the spread of Covid-19 in camps for asylum seekers, Human Rights Watch said today. Greece’s government should immediately take measures to protect those most at risk of Covid-19 in the island camps to…

© Human Rights Watch -


