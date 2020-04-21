Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As US Debates Reopening, Trump Announces Intention to Suspend Immigration

On Monday night, President Trump took to Twitter to announce that he planned to seal the United States off from immigration for an undisclosed period of time. The executive order, he claimed, would protect the country from the Covid-19 outbreak and safeguard American workers from migrants who seek employment in the U.S. In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020 The announcement…

