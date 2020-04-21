Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF Index 2020: UK ranking declines following the murder of journalist Lyra McKee

NewsThe UK has dropped two places to 35th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF’s) 2020 World Press Freedom Index, published today. Although the UK government played a key role in promoting media freedom globally, its efforts were undermined by domestic developments, including the murder of Lyra McKee and active threats to the safety of journalists in Northern Ireland, and the detention of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who faces possible extradition to the US. In 2019, the UK co-hosted the inaugural Global Conference for Media Freedom and co-founded the Media Freedom Coalition,…

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Startling digital divides in distance learning emerge
~ UPF and UNESCO address migration information in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Syria: Focus New Working Group’s Efforts in ISIS Kidnappings
~ Ethiopia: Unaccompanied Eritrean Children at Risk
~ Russia: Kremlin Dismisses Threats Against Newspaper
~ India’s Steps to Contain Covid-19 Have Failed to Curb Anti-Muslim Rhetoric
~ India Has Taken Steps to Contain Covid-19, but Failed to Curb Anti-Muslim Rhetoric
~ Heat Wave Hits Florida – and Its Unprotected Farmworkers
~ Thailand: Investigate Army Torture, Murder in Drug Case
~ CodeTheCurve: Youth innovators hacking their way to surmount COVID-19 challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter